Mike Pence said Georgia isn't Hollywood -- except it kind of is

Vice President Mike Pence made a joke Thursday in Georgia that was meant to send a message -- and he got a message right back.

Pence visited the state to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

His trip also coincided with one by media titan Oprah Winfrey, who was in metro Atlanta to campaign for Kemp's opponent, former state House Minority Leader and Democrat Stacey Abrams.

In addition to Winfrey, Abrams has also attracted some other star power, including actor Will Ferrell, who recently went door-to-door to campaign for the candidate.

Pence took note of these celebrities in a speech and also tweeted about it.

"I'd like to remind Stacey and Oprah and Will Ferrell, I'm kind of a big deal, too," Pence said. "And we've got a message for all of Stacey's Hollywood friends: This ain't Hollywood. This is Georgia."

That response caused some folks on Twitter to remind Pence that Georgia's thriving film and television industry has led the state to become known as "the Hollywood of the South."

"Mike Pence: "This isn't Hollywood, this is Georgia,'" writer and producer Robert Schooley tweeted. "Where most of last year's top grossing movies were made."

Bolstered by generous tax credits, the state has attracted several television shows including "The Walking Dead," "Stranger Things" and "The Resident" as well as major feature films such as "Black Panther."

In August, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced that movies and television productions filmed in the state "generated a total economic impact of $9.5 billion during (fiscal year) 2018."

"The record 455 film and television productions shot in Georgia represent $2.7 billion in direct spending in the state," a press release from the state said.

"According to the Motion Picture Association of America the motion picture and television industry is responsible for more than 92,100 jobs and nearly $4.6 billion in total wages in Georgia, including indirect jobs and wages. Since 2010, more than 300 new businesses have relocated or expanded in Georgia to support the industry."