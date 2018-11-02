Armed police respond to central London stabbing

Multiple armed police were responding to an incident in central London on Friday in which two people were stabbed at an address matching Sony Music's London headquarters.

London's Metropolitan Police Service said one person had been arrested in the incident at an office building on Derry Street in Kensington and that it was not being treated as terror-related.

Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections England Europe Law enforcement London Northern Europe Policing and police forces United Kingdom Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Stabbings

"Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance. Evacuations have taken place as a precaution," the force said in a statement. "Two people have suffered stab injuries -- their conditions are not life-threatening or life-changing."

The force said there was no evidence any firearms had been involved in the incident.

Eyewitnesses who evacuated the area told CNN that the incident took place at 9 Derry Street, which is the address of Sony Music.

Multiple phone calls to the Sony Music offices in Kensington went unanswered.

Eyewitness Maithreyi Seetharaman told CNN that she could see around a dozen police cars, multiple armed officers and two ambulances at the scene.

Derry Street is located off Kensington High Street, a popular shopping area.