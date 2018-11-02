Election Day weather could be nasty in several key states

A significant storm system could bring adverse weather conditions to several key states on Election Day, which occurs across the country next Tuesday.

Weather forecast models are showing an area of low pressure moving through the Midwest into the Great Lakes, along with a trailing cold front that would spark numerous storms all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

Weather can play a significant role in voting behavior, with lousy weather generally suppressing turnout.

Every state east of the Mississippi River could see rain on Tuesday, though some states will undoubtedly see more storms, and potentially disruptive weather, than others.

The strongest storms, which could be severe and contain hail, damaging winds and even the potential for tornadoes, will be located just ahead of the advancing cold front.

The Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys face the highest chances for severe weather at this time. That could impact key Senate races in Indiana, Tennessee and Florida.



CNN shows these states as "toss-ups," meaning the polling numbers indicate the races are essentially tied. The results could determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Key races for state governors could also be affected by the weather, including in Ohio and Wisconsin, which could see significant rainfall and storms depending on the exact track of next week's storm system.

In the western half of the country, the weather looks to be more tranquil. However, the recent passage of the cold front that will bring unsettled weather in the eastern half of the counry will leave western states in the chill.

High temperatures in the Great Plains will be in the 40's and 50's but the wind will make it feel cooler.

Of course, you can always get ahead of the weather by early voting -- making sure Mother Nature doesn't interfere with your civic duty to Uncle Sam.