Google braces for employee protests over sexual harassment scandals

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has voiced his support for employee protests that are expected to take place at the company's offices around the world on Thursday over its handling of sexual harassment.

The demonstrations, dubbed "Google Walkout," follow an outcry over a New York Times investigation that detailed years of sexual harassment allegations, multimillion-dollar severance packages for accused executives, and a lack of transparency over the cases.

Alphabet Inc Civil disobedience Companies Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Discrimination Google Inc Protests and demonstrations Sex crimes Sexual harassment Sexual misconduct Societal issues Society Violence in society Labor and employment Workers and professionals Investigations Scandals Sex and gender issues Sex scandals

According to social media posts, Google (GOOGL) staffers plan to walk out of their offices at 11:10 a.m. Thursday to demand changes at the company, including ending the use of forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination.

"We let Googlers know that we are aware of the activities planned for Thursday and that employees will have the support they need if they wish to participate," Pichai said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

"Employees have raised constructive ideas for how we can improve our policies and our processes going forward," he said. "We are taking in all their feedback so we can turn these ideas into action."

A Google spokesman said he couldn't provide details on how many employees took part in the protests in the company's main Asian offices, including Tokyo and Singapore, which each have more than 1,000 people.

A photo posted on a Twitter account named @googlewalkout showed a woman speaking to a crowd of people at what it said was a protest at Google's Singapore office. CNN wasn't immediately able to verify the the photo, and the Google spokesman declined to comment on it.

Organizers of the walkouts said they expected more than 1,500 people — mostly women — to take part across nearly two dozen Google offices around the world, according to a New York Times report Wednesday.

CNN wasn't immediately able to reach the organizers for comment.

In the United States, there are hundreds of posts on social media using the hashtag #googlewalkout.

Google's management has been struggling to deal with the backlash from The New York Times investigation.

Top executives stressed to employees that the company is "dead serious about making sure we provide a safe and inclusive workplace" in an email sent shortly after the Times investigation was published last week.

According to the report, the company stayed silent about sexual misconduct allegations against three executives over the past decade, including Android creator Andy Rubin, who left the company in 2014. Tech news site The Information previously reported that Google had investigated Rubin for an inappropriate relationship while at the company.

But the Times uncovered new details, including a reported $90 million exit package that Rubin is said to have been granted when he departed the company. The Times reported that Rubin was accused of coercing a female employee, with whom he'd been having affair, into performing oral sex in a hotel room in 2013. A Google investigation found her claim to be credible and then-CEO Larry Page asked Rubin to resign, according to the Times.

Sam Singer, a lawyer for Rubin, disputed the allegations in the Times report.

"None of the allegations made about Mr. Rubin are true," he told CNN Business in a statement, calling them "demonstrably false."

Earlier this week, Richard DeVaul, a director of Google X, resigned from his position. The Times report claimed he had sexually harassed a job applicant. DeVaul is leaving without any exit package, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In a statement to the Times, DeVaul said he was sorry for the "error of judgement." CNN wasn't able to reach him for comment.