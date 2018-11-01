Clear

Lion Air crash: Flight recorders retrieved from sea

Indonesian investigators believe they have found the flight data recorders from Lion Air Flight JT610, a dis...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 12:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Indonesian investigators believe they have found the flight data recorders from Lion Air Flight JT610, a discovery that should help explain why the new Boeing 737 crashed Monday, killing all 189 people on board.

CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia showed images of divers retrieving an orange device, which is thought to house the flight data and cockpit voice recorder, collectively known as the "black box."

Video showed the device being brought on board one of the rescue ships in the sea off Jakarta Thursday, four days after the Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet disappeared off radar during a routine short-haul flight.

CNN Indonesia reports that Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency BASARNAS confirmed that they had found the flight recorders.

