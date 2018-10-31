Clear

Is Trump push to end birthright citizenship real or just campaign stunt?

CNN's Pamela Brown reports from the White House.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 1:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump went after House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday, saying one of the top Republican leaders in the President's party "knows nothing about" birthright citizenship and "should be focusing on holding the Majority" in the House of Representatives "rather than giving his opinions" on the issue.

The comments come a day after Ryan threw cold water on the President's assertion that he can use executive action to end the constitutional guarantee of citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

Ryan told a Kentucky radio station on Tuesday that "you cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order," following remarks from the President indicating that Trump believes he can do just that, though many legal scholars disagree.

On Wednesday, the President tweeted, "Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about! Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!"

The midterm elections, where Republicans are at risk of losing their majority in the House, take place next Tuesday.

