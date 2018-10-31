Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Boston celebrates Red Sox championship with duck boat parade

Celebratory Red Sox fans and an armada of duck boats are covering the streets of Boston on Wednesday in what...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 11:27 AM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 11:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Celebratory Red Sox fans and an armada of duck boats are covering the streets of Boston on Wednesday in what has become a nearly annual tradition for the city.

The Red Sox won the World Series on Sunday night over the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the team's fourth title in the last 15 years and the city's 11th pro-sports title since 2001.

American League East Division

Automotive industry

Baseball

Baseball and softball

Boston

Boston Red Sox

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Massachusetts

MLB

MLB American League

Motor vehicles

North America

Northeastern United States

Parades and marches

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

United States

At this point, the Boston championship parade is hardly a rare sight.

To celebrate, Red Sox players, coaches, officials and their families are riding in and atop duck boats, the amphibious vehicles that often ferry tourists around the city.

The parade route began at Lansdowne Street and travels through Boylston Street past Boston Common, then ends near City Hall.

Can you feel the excitement? (Related question: Are you a Yankees fan?)

The parade features all the team's stars, including Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez. Retired greats, including beloved slugger David "Big Papi" Ortiz, raised the championship trophy, too.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, for one, is pumped.

"Boston has certainly set a new tone around celebrations," Walsh said. "We are a city of champions, so let's celebrate like champions."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events