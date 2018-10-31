Celebratory Red Sox fans and an armada of duck boats are covering the streets of Boston on Wednesday in what has become a nearly annual tradition for the city.
The Red Sox won the World Series on Sunday night over the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the team's fourth title in the last 15 years and the city's 11th pro-sports title since 2001.
American League East Division
Automotive industry
Baseball
Baseball and softball
Boston
Boston Red Sox
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Continents and regions
Marine transportation
Marine vessels
Massachusetts
MLB
MLB American League
Motor vehicles
North America
Northeastern United States
Parades and marches
Sports and recreation
Sports organizations and teams
The Americas
Transportation and warehousing
United States
At this point, the Boston championship parade is hardly a rare sight.
To celebrate, Red Sox players, coaches, officials and their families are riding in and atop duck boats, the amphibious vehicles that often ferry tourists around the city.
The parade route began at Lansdowne Street and travels through Boylston Street past Boston Common, then ends near City Hall.
Can you feel the excitement? (Related question: Are you a Yankees fan?)
The parade features all the team's stars, including Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez. Retired greats, including beloved slugger David "Big Papi" Ortiz, raised the championship trophy, too.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, for one, is pumped.
"Boston has certainly set a new tone around celebrations," Walsh said. "We are a city of champions, so let's celebrate like champions."
Related Content
- Boston celebrates Red Sox championship with duck boat parade
- Duck boat survivor describes sinking
- New York Yankees & Boston Red Sox to play each other in London
- Los Boston Red Sox vencen a Los Angeles Dodgers y pegan primero en la Serie Mundial
- Los Boston Red Sox vencen de nuevo y se afianzan en la Serie Mundial
- Video shows moments before duck boat sinks
- Tourists killed after duck boat capsized
- Witnesses describe 'tragic' duck boat capsize
- Duck-boat victims remembered at memorial service
- Duck boat operator sued for $100 million