Ava DuVernay 'honored' to be making Prince documentary

Ava DuVernay is turning her lens on the life of Prince.The famed director of "A Wrinkle in Time" and ...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 1:16 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 1:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ava DuVernay is turning her lens on the life of Prince.

The famed director of "A Wrinkle in Time" and "Selma" is doing a documentary about the legendary musician, according to Deadline.

"Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses," DuVernay told the publication. "He was like no other."

Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, died of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl in April 2016.

He was 57.

DuVernay reportedly has the full support of the singer's family and estate, which has granted her access to his recordings and unreleased music.

"He shattered every preconceived notion, smashed every boundary, shared everything in his heart through his music," DuVernay said. "The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I'm honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate."

The film will be made for Netflix, which won accolades with DuVernay's last project for the company: "13th."

