Clear

URGENT - Ex-mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in prison

(CNN) -- James "Whitey" Bulger, the notorious and much-feared former Boston mob boss, was killed Tuesday ...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 1:15 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 1:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- James "Whitey" Bulger, the notorious and much-feared former Boston mob boss, was killed Tuesday morning at the US Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, multiple officials told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events