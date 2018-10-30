Assange must obey new rules to stay in London embassy, judge says

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawsuit over new asylum conditions has been thrown out by an Ecuadorean judge, who said the country was "not violating his fundamental rights."
Judge Karla Martinez said Monday that Assange would have to abide by the rules imposed by Ecuador's embassy in London.
Continents and regions
Decisions and rulings
Ecuador
Embassies and consulates
England
Europe
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
International relations
International relations and national security
Julian Assange
Latin America
Law and legal system
London
Misc people
Northern Europe
South America
State departments and diplomatic services
The Americas
Trial and procedure
United Kingdom
They include paying for his food, medical care and laundry, taking care of his cat, keeping the parts of the embassy he uses clean, and obtaining prior authorization for visitors.
Ecuador's Foreign Ministry told CNN Assange's asylum status will continue as long as he respects the new requirements.
Assange, 47, accused Ecuador of being in talks with the US and the UK and of attacking his character during a 20-minute video-link presentation to a court in the capital, Quito.
The Foreign Ministry sent the new rules in writing to Assange in August and said he would have to follow them or leave the embassy and face British justice, according to Attorney General Iñigo Salvador.
"He can stay as long as he wants inside the embassy. But given that his asylum has lasted for more than six years and there is no indication that it could be solved immediately, he needs to follow the certain rules and those are the ones included in the protocol," Salvador told CNN Friday.
The whistleblower has been holed up at the embassy since 2012 when he was granted asylum as part of a bid to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing allegations of sexual assault. The case has since been dropped, but as Assange fears US extradition due to his work with WikiLeaks he has remained in place. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Related Content
- Assange must obey new rules to stay in London embassy, judge says
- Ecuador suspends Julian Assange's internet access at London embassy
- Assange's refuge in Ecuadorian embassy 'in jeopardy'
- Billion dollar US embassy opens in London
- Julian Assange Fast Facts
- Trump cancels London visit over 'bad' embassy deal
- Grenfell fire: London police investigating fire brigade's 'stay put' advice
- London Underground Fast Facts
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange granted Ecuadorian citizenship
- Trump slams 'lousy location' of London embassy, ahead of summer visit