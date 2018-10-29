Bloomberg after Pittsburgh shooting: 'We just can't keep going on this way'

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg renewed his calls for stricter gun control on Monday following a deadly mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

"We just can't keep going on this way," Bloomberg said in Detroit at CityLab, an event put on with support from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack Anti-semitism Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Discrimination Domestic terrorism Donald Trump Firearms Government and public administration Gun sales Hate crimes Homicide International relations and national security Mass murder Michael Bloomberg Murder National security North America Northeastern United States Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Political advertising Political Figures - US Politics Racism and racial discrimination Shootings Societal issues Society Terrorism Terrorism and counter-terrorism The Americas United States Unrest, conflicts and war Violence in society Weapons and arms Gun control Political platforms and issues

Bloomberg, who was elected mayor as a Republican and as an independent, has been openly flirting with a Democratic presidential bid and has increasingly tied his public profile to gun control, which has taken a back seat in the public debate since the Pittsburgh shooting to questions about the role of social media in fostering extremist views.

The former New York mayor recently re-registered as a Democrat and has become an open antagonist of President Donald Trump heading into the midterms. The billionaire has pumped $110 million into efforts to support Democratic candidates around the country ahead of the midterms.

Bloomberg said he was in Pittsburgh two weeks ago and met with the mayor and community groups, including Moms Against Guns.

"It was really quite amazing, the enthusiasm they had and how they were so convinced that we were making progress -- and we are," Bloomberg said. "But then we know that 11 people were killed a few days ago, six were injured at the Tree of Life Synagogue, and our hearts really have to go out to all of them."

In voicing support for stronger gun measures, Bloomberg said, "Nobody's trying to take away anybody's guns."

"We should have reasonable background checks," Bloomberg added. "And don't sell guns to minors. Don't sell guns to people with psychiatric problems. Don't sell guns to people that have criminal records."

Bloomberg said he thought local and state governments have had to step in on the issue "because the federal government is just hopeless."

His comments on Monday came after Trump said shortly after the shooting that there should have been an armed guard in the synagogue. Trump has likewise suggested arming teachers following school shootings, a position embraced by the National Rifle Association.