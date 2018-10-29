Kellyanne Conway cites 'anti-religiosity' in Pittsburgh shooting

Kellyanne Conway cited "anti-religiosity" on Monday in discussing the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Her comments came as she was discussing the shooting and the need to remember the victims on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

"The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue and funny, to make fun of anybody of faith. To constantly be making fun of people who expresses religion," said Conway, who serves as counselor to President Donald Trump.

"The late night comedians. The un-funny people on TV shows. It's always anti-religious. And remember, these people were gunned down in their place of worship. As were the people in South Carolina several years ago. And they were there because they're people of faith and it's that faith that needs to bring us together," she continued.

"This is no time to be driving god out of the public square. No time to be making fun of people."

Conway's comments were made just before she told reporters that she was "very happy" that Trump condemned anti-Semitism following the massacre, which left 11 dead in the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history. The President's combative rhetoric has been scrutinized in the wake of the Pittsburgh shooting as well as last week's potential explosive devices that were sent to several of Trump's political opponents.

"I was very happy he came out with very strong words over the weekend though, condemning anti-Semitism and asking the country to rise above hate and evil and unify," she said outside the White House on Monday.

Conway was referring to comments Trump made on Saturday in Illinois as he responded to news of the shooting. "It looks definitely like it's an anti-Semitic crime, and that is something you wouldn't believe could still be going on," he said at the time.

Asked if Trump would denounce white nationalists, Conway said, "Please don't lose the lesson of today which is anti-Semitism in all forms. It is evil and it still is being perpetrated around this world. Please remember the 11 who were murdered because of their faith."

Conway's husband, George Conway, a frequent public critic of the President despite his wife's position, also weighed in on Monday morning. Instead of directly commenting on the matter, Conway tweeted a quote from a Washington Post op-ed published on Sunday by Patti Davis, the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan.

"This president will never offer comfort, compassion or empathy to a grieving nation. It's not in him. When questioned after a tragedy, he will always be glib and inappropriate. So I have a wild suggestion: Let's stop asking him. His words are only salt in our wounds," the tweet read, citing Davis' op-ed.