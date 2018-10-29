Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kellyanne Conway cites 'anti-religiosity' in Pittsburgh shooting

Kellyanne Conway cited "anti-religiosity" on Monday in discussing the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue....

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kellyanne Conway cited "anti-religiosity" on Monday in discussing the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Her comments came as she was discussing the shooting and the need to remember the victims on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Anti-semitism

Belief, religion and spirituality

Charlottesville

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Donald Trump

George Conway

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Kellyanne Conway

Misc people

North America

Political Figures - US

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US federal government

Virginia

White House

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Domestic terrorism

Hate crimes

Homicide

International relations and national security

Mass murder

Murder

National security

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Shootings

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

"The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue and funny, to make fun of anybody of faith. To constantly be making fun of people who expresses religion," said Conway, who serves as counselor to President Donald Trump.

"The late night comedians. The un-funny people on TV shows. It's always anti-religious. And remember, these people were gunned down in their place of worship. As were the people in South Carolina several years ago. And they were there because they're people of faith and it's that faith that needs to bring us together," she continued.

"This is no time to be driving god out of the public square. No time to be making fun of people."

Conway's comments were made just before she told reporters that she was "very happy" that Trump condemned anti-Semitism following the massacre, which left 11 dead in the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history. The President's combative rhetoric has been scrutinized in the wake of the Pittsburgh shooting as well as last week's potential explosive devices that were sent to several of Trump's political opponents.

"I was very happy he came out with very strong words over the weekend though, condemning anti-Semitism and asking the country to rise above hate and evil and unify," she said outside the White House on Monday.

Conway was referring to comments Trump made on Saturday in Illinois as he responded to news of the shooting. "It looks definitely like it's an anti-Semitic crime, and that is something you wouldn't believe could still be going on," he said at the time.

Asked if Trump would denounce white nationalists, Conway said, "Please don't lose the lesson of today which is anti-Semitism in all forms. It is evil and it still is being perpetrated around this world. Please remember the 11 who were murdered because of their faith."

Conway's husband, George Conway, a frequent public critic of the President despite his wife's position, also weighed in on Monday morning. Instead of directly commenting on the matter, Conway tweeted a quote from a Washington Post op-ed published on Sunday by Patti Davis, the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan.

"This president will never offer comfort, compassion or empathy to a grieving nation. It's not in him. When questioned after a tragedy, he will always be glib and inappropriate. So I have a wild suggestion: Let's stop asking him. His words are only salt in our wounds," the tweet read, citing Davis' op-ed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events