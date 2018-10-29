Clear

1 student shot at North Carolina high school, police say

One student was injured in an early Monday morning shooting at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolin...

One student was injured in an early Monday morning shooting at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, police say.

The student was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, the Matthews Police Department tweeted.

Another student has been taken into custody, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be isolated and the scene secured.

Matthews is located about 22 miles southeast of Charlotte.

