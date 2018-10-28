Clear

Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes en route from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang

A Lion Air flight capable of carrying up to 189 passengers has crashed during a short flight from the Indonesian capital Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang, according to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency.

A spokesman for the low-cost carrier confirmed to CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia that it had lost contact with Lion Air flight JT 610 Monday morning, local time.

The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Greater Jakarta, and had been due to land at around 7:30 a.m. local time in Pangkal Pinan, the largest city on the Indonesian island of Bangka.

The flight was last recorded in the Thousand Islands regency, an archipelago north of Jakarta.​

Search and rescue authorities told CNN they will hold a press conference shortly to provide more details on the plane crash.

