Start your Monday smart: Package bomb probe, World Series, DACA fate, Apple gadgets, Brazil votes

A man opened fire in a synagogue while shouting anti-Semitic slurs. Another is accused of killing two African-Americans after trying unsuccessfully to enter a predominantly black church. And a third, who referred to himself as a white supremacist, allegedly mailed 14 pipe bombs to critics of President Trump. It was 72 hate-filled hours in America. Here's hoping this week is better.

ALL WEEK

• The investigation continues after suspect Cesar Sayoc's arrest in connection with suspected explosive packages sent to critics of President Donald Trump and CNN.

• Pittsburgh is reeling after a shooting left 11 people dead at a synagogue in a historic Jewish neighborhood.

• Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United States and others press on in the inquiry into the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

• A caravan of migrants treks slowly through Mexico toward the United States as a second one prepares to leave from El Salvador.

• Some 50,000 NATO troops conduct a readiness exercise in Norway amid Russia's increased submarine presence in the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans.

• It's also candidates' last push ahead of the November 6 midterms. A rally against voter suppression is set for today in Georgia, where absentee ballot rejections have sparked an outcry. Big names will also be on the trail, with former Vice President Joe Biden stumping Monday in Ohio and Tuesday in Wisconsin, while Trump rallies Wednesday in Florida. The October jobs report, due out Friday , also could affect the elections.

TODAY

• The World Series battle is still on, with the Red Sox marching back into Dodger Stadium for Game 5. You can judge every pitch for yourself starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

• Brazilians head to the polls for a presidential runoff in their country's most divisive race since its military dictatorship ended in the 1980s. The front-runner is Jair Bolsonaro, who's known for making racist, sexist and homophobic remarks and who was stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning last month. He faces Fernando Haddad, who's backed by supporters of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula da Silva was barred from running while he serves a 12-year sentence for corruption and money laundering.

• Formula One heads south to Mexico City for a showdown at the historic Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he aims for his fifth world championship. Grand prix coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

• Do we sense a whiff of Michael Cohen? "Ray Donovan," the ultimate "fixer," returns with some Trump-style baggage as it makes the move to New York. The crime drama airs at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

MONDAY

• It's the wedding day of Japan's Princess Ayako, who will marry shipping employee Kei Moriya in a traditional Shinto-style ceremony at the Meiji Shrine. Because her betrothed is a commoner, their marriage will force Ayako to renounce her royal status. She's the second Japanese princess in two years to announce she's marrying a nonroyal.

TUESDAY

• Your holiday shopping list might get longer when Apple is expected to announce new iPads, Macs and perhaps second-generation AirPods. The event, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, aims to show off products Apple couldn't fit into its splashier iPhone event last month when the company unveiled its new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

WEDNESDAY

• It's Halloween. Still don't have a Halloween costume? If you have a cardboard box, you can whip one up by the time trick-or-treating gets underway.

• The fate of DACA recipients could be headed to the US Supreme Court. The Justice Department warned a federal appeals court that if judges can't rule by this date, it would ask the high court to weigh in this term on its push to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects from deportation some 700,000 young, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

• As Americans launch into Halloween, celebrations begin for Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The cultural holiday, which originated in Mexico, is observed with elaborate altars as well as sweets and costumes adorned with skull designs and bright colors to remember loved ones who have died.

• Americans Harrison Maurus, Mattie Rogers and Sarah Robles are hoping for repeat success as the International Weightlifting Federation World Weightlifting Championships begin in Turkmenistan. The trio last year ended a 12-year medal drought.

THURSDAY

• Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are due to head home after a two-week international tour. The couple, who are expecting their first child, visited Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. See their whirlwind trip in pictures here.

• It's the longest song -- at 8 minutes, 55 seconds -- to enter the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100. This Guns N' Roses power ballad is the perfect way to ring in the new month. (Click here to rock out.)

FRIDAY

• India may impose tariffs on US goods in response to US import tariffs on steel and aluminum. India has twice delayed the move, which could affect 30 products, including almonds, walnuts and apples, worth $241 million. The decision comes as Trump has rattled strong US-India ties with tariffs and pressure to halt oil imports from Iran.