Inspired by his Jewish friend, an Iranian immigrant creates a GoFundMe campaign after the synagogue attack

Shay Khatiri woke up on his Jewish friend's couch to the devastating news. A mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue had left 11 people dead and several others injured.
"She told me what happened and she was just broken," Khatiri told CNN. "Seeing how upset she was, I wanted to donate to the congregation."
2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Anti-semitism
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Companies
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Crowdfunding
Discrimination
Domestic terrorism
GoFundMe
Hate crimes
Homicide
International relations and national security
Iran
Mass murder
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Murder
National security
North America
Northeastern United States
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh
Racism and racial discrimination
Sharing and on-demand economy
Shootings
Societal issues
Society
Terrorism
Terrorism and counter-terrorism
The Americas
United States
Unrest, conflicts and war
Violence in society
Jewish people
Minority and ethnic groups
But Khatiri didn't have much to give. The 29-year-old graduate student was crashing on his friend Sara Sirota's couch for a few weeks while saving up for a new apartment.
"I thought to myself, I could donate $18 or $36 -- something like that. But that wouldn't make a huge impact," he said. "If I did something like this, maybe it could go viral and have a huge impact," he added.
By "this," he meant 'start a GoFundMe campaign.'
And he was right. He had set a goal of $50,000. But in less than 24 hours since he started it Saturday, the campaign raised nearly six times that.
"It was literally two minutes of my life," said Khatiri, a student at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in DC.
Khatiri has now raised his fundraising goal to $1 million, and more than 4,800 people have already donated. The money will go to help the congregation at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
"Everyone talks about how divided we are. But in such a tragic moment, Americans are always powerful and indivisible in trauma," he said.
"Every time something happens, I am reminded of how great this country is."
Related Content
- Inspired by his Jewish friend, an Iranian immigrant creates a GoFundMe campaign after the synagogue attack
- US increasingly concerned about Iranian proxy attacks
- Swedish police question suspects after synagogue attack
- Synagogue shooting suspect identified
- Pennsylvania candidates cancel campaign events after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
- Moore's Jewish lawyer is a practicing Christian
- US Navy puzzled by recent behavior of Iranian attack boats
- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe suffers panic attacks in Iranian prison
- ISIS video claims to show attackers of Iranian military parade
- 29 killed in attack on Iranian military parade