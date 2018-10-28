Clear

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims identified

(CNN) -- The names of the 11 victims from Saturday's shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh hav...

Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The names of the 11 victims from Saturday's shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh have been released. They are: Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland, city of Pittsburgh, PA Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township, PA Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough, PA Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg, PA Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg, PA Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington, City of Pittsburgh, PA According to a release from the Allegheny Co. Executive's Office, Cecil and David Rosenthal were brothers. Bernice and Sylvan Simon were married, according to the same release.

