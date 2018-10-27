Pittsburgh police: Active shooter situation near synagogue

Authorities responded to a shooting Saturday morning near the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Pittsburgh police were also dispatched to reports of active gunfire at the synagogue, according to Cmdr. Jason Lando. He said there were "multiple casualties."

"It is imperative that the neighbors in the community surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place," Lando said. "Do not come out of your home right now. It is not safe."

The Tree of Life synagogue is a conservative Jewish congregation, according to its website. It's in Squirrel Hill, a historic, Jewish neighborhood.

The synagogue has a Shabbat service at 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, the website said.