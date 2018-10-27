How Trump's nationalism has already changed the world

President Donald Trump has pushed an "America First" foreign policy from his first day in office and now he's gone a step further, criticizing the "globalist" presidents of the past and asking people to use the term nationalist to describe him, frightening some with a label that has also been used to describe authoritarian regimes.

His time in office has seen a number of America First policies, including his removal of the US from multiple international organizations and his frustration with international trade groups and security alliances. Here's how Trump's nationalism has already remade the world since he became President.