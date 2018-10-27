Clear

Trump's rhetoric on suspicious packages

CNN's John Avlon combs through President Trump's statements on the suspicious packages addressed to his outspoken critics.

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 6:19 AM
Updated: Oct. 27, 2018 6:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the midterm elections draw closer, President Donald Trump has increasingly relied on falsehoods and exaggerations to make his closing argument to the voters, who could deal a major blow to Republicans' lock on power in Washington.

So, for two full days this week, CNN tracked everything that the President said: the morning tweets, White House speeches, interviews and press availabilities, his campaign rally in Wisconsin and everything in between.

We didn't check every single word that Trump said. Instead, we focused on his most-repeated claims, his most surprising comments and superlative boasts about his record, regardless of whether they seemed true or false.

What's clear is that Trump is most accurate during prepared remarks and when touting his strong economic record. But he strays from the truth when improvising with reporters or attacking his opponents.

Some of his claims simply aren't supported by any evidence. Others are generally true, but wildly exaggerated for no apparent reason. Even with the facts on his side, the President still at times stretches the truth.

We set out to fact-check as much material as possible, reviewing dozens of statements over 48 hours. Here are the results.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events