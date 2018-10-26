Clear

48 hours fact-checking Trump

As the midterm elections draw closer, President Donald Trump has ...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 5:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 5:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the midterm elections draw closer, President Donald Trump has increasingly relied on falsehoods and exaggerations to make his closing argument to the voters, who could deal a major blow to Republicans' lock on power in Washington.

So, for two full days this week, CNN tracked everything that the President said: the morning tweets, White House speeches, interviews and press availabilities, his campaign rally in Wisconsin and everything in between.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Financial markets and investing

Foreign investment

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - Intl

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

NATO

North America

Saudi Arabia

The Americas

Trade and development

Trade and development finance

United States

US federal government

White House

We didn't check every single word that Trump said. Instead, we focused on his most-repeated claims, his most surprising comments and superlative boasts about his record, regardless of whether they seemed true or false.

What's clear is that Trump is most accurate during prepared remarks and when touting his strong economic record. But he strays from the truth when improvising with reporters or attacking his opponents.

Some of his claims simply aren't supported by any evidence. Others are generally true, but wildly exaggerated for no apparent reason. Even with the facts on his side, the President still at times stretches the truth.

We set out to fact-check as much material as possible, reviewing dozens of statements over 48 hours. Here are the results.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events