Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Read the complaint against Cesar Sayoc in the bombings case

Cesar Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes, including illegal mailing of explosives, threats agai...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 3:52 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 3:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cesar Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes, including illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and others, and assaulting current and former federal officers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events