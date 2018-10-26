See van owned by suspect in mail bombs case

Cesar Sayoc, the man sources say was arrested Friday in connection with suspected explosive packages sent to prominent politicians and others, is a 56-year-old Florida man with an arrest history that includes an alleged bombing threat, records show.

Sayoc, of Aventura, was arrested Friday morning at a business in Plantation, Florida, some 30 miles north of Miami, a source said.

DNA found on at least one of the packages helped investigators identify Sayoc as a suspect, and investigators also were able to use his cell phone to track him, law enforcement officials told CNN.

Here's what we know:

• Sayoc has ties to New York, a source said.

• He is a registered Republican, according to Florida Department of State spokeswoman Sarah Revell, citing the state's Division of Elections records.

• Sayoc had a string of arrests dating back to the early 1990s, Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show. Notable among them is a 2002 arrest by Miami police over an offense described in online records as a "threat to bomb" and "threaten to discharge destructive device."

The online records do not provide details about the case. They show that Sayoc pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation. There is also a notation about the adjudication being withheld.

The records show eight arrests, including on suspicion of grand theft, battery, fraud, drug possession and probation violations.

The adjudication of each of the arrests could not immediately be determined from the summary of offenses provided by the Department of Law Enforcement. Sayoc appears to have pleaded no contest to some offenses, and prosecutors seem to have dropped charges in other matters.

• Sayoc also was arrested in April 1999 in North Carolina on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, said Angie Grube, a spokeswoman for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. Details about that arrest, and how the case was adjudicated, were not immediately available.

• At the arrest scene Friday morning, a van in Plantation was towed away to Miramar, Florida, where an FBI field office is located, a law enforcement official said. The van's exterior features images of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as well as a "CNN Sucks" sticker, video footage shows.

• Sayoc was a student at Brevard College in North Carolina, Christie Cauble, the school's interim director of communications, told CNN. He enrolled at Brevard in fall 1980 and attended classes there for three semesters but didn't graduate, according to Cauble.

• Sayoc was not previously known to the Secret Service, law enforcement sources said.