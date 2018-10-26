Trump condemns 'terrorizing acts' as despicable

President Donald Trump condemned the high-profile bomb mailings as "terrorizing acts" on Friday, announcing that a suspect had been arrested.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country," he said at the top of an unrelated White House event.

"We must never allow political violence to take root in America," he said. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power as President to stop it."

This week suspicious packages intended for former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros, actor Robert De Niro, former Attorney General Eric Holder, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former CIA Director John Brennan were sent.

Trump declined to mention any of the targets or their party affiliation by name, only citing them as public figures. He also noted a media organization had received a bomb, but did not specify that it was CNN.

"But the bottom line is that Americans must unify, and we must show the world that we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens," Trump said at the White House. "There is no country like our country, and every day we are showing the world just how truly great we are."

The President said he had been briefed on the matter and that a suspect had been taken into custody.

"I'd like to begin today's remarks by providing an update on the packages and devices that have been mailed to high profile figures throughout our country and a media organization," Trump said at a young black leadership event at the White House. "I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody."

Later in the event, Trump attacked what he termed "fake polls" and members of the crowd gathered in the East Room responded with exclamations of "fake news" and "CNN sucks."