What we know about the man arrested in connection with suspicious packages

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 11:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the suspected explosive packages discovered this week, the Justice Department announced Friday.

According to a law enforcement source speaking on condition of anonymity, the man:

• Is in his 50s.

• Was arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida -- a city some 30 miles north of Miami.

• Has an address in Aventura, Florida -- about a 30-minute drive southeast of Plantation.

• Has a criminal history.

• Has ties to New York.

