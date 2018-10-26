URGENT - Arrest made in connection to suspicious packages

(CNN) -- Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages discovered this week, the Justice Department announced Friday. Multiple law enforcement sources told CNN the suspect is a man and that the arrest happened in Florida. No additional information was immediately available about the suspect.
