Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

URGENT - Arrest made in connection to suspicious packages

(CNN) -- Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages discov...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 11:09 AM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 11:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages discovered this week, the Justice Department announced Friday. Multiple law enforcement sources told CNN the suspect is a man and that the arrest happened in Florida. No additional information was immediately available about the suspect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events