IndyCar driver Robert Wickens reveals he's a paraplegic after crash

IndyCar series driver Robert Wickens has revealed that he is paraplegic after a violent crash at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania in August.

In the high-speed accident, the 29-year-old Canadian's Dallara-Honda went flying through the air and into the outside safety barrier. The horror crash sent his car airborne and into a series of violent spins before falling into the path of oncoming drivers.

Accidents Accidents, disasters and safety Auto racing Diseases and disorders Health and medical IndyCar Motor sports organizations Motorsports Neurological disorders and injuries Paralysis Sports and recreation Sports organizations and teams Traffic accidents

"Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today," Wickens wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday that was accompanied by a video showing him in rehab climbing into a wheelchair while wearing a back brace and padded boots.

"My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I'll be able to do it unassisted soon. I've only been posting videos of the small movement in my legs, but the reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted (to) let you know the reality of it."

The Schmidt Peterson Motorsport driver added that he was determined to get movement back in his legs.

"I've never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I've got to spark those nerves in my legs," Wickens wrote.

While the Ontario native has been posting updates on his recovery on social media, this is the first time Wickens has talked about the extent of his injuries.

The Canadian started his career karting in 2001. Before his IndyCar debut in 2018, Wickens completed a six-year run in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) where he took six wins, 15 podium finishes and five pole positions.

In a video posted in September, Wickens said he's keen to get back on the race track.

"I don't know what the future holds for me, it's going to be a very long road to recovery," he said.

"I'm going to work as hard as possible and train as hard as possible make sure I'm back in a race car as quick as possible."