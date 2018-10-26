Clear

US economy keeps growing strong

The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.5% in the third quarter, the government said Friday.Th...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 8:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.5% in the third quarter, the government said Friday.

That's lower than the 4.2% clip the economy grew during the second quarter, but it's still quite strong. It was the sixth-consecutive quarter with growth above 2%.

Business, economy and trade

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Gross domestic product

The growth was in-line with economists' forecasts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events