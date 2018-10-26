US economy keeps growing strong

The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.5% in the third quarter, the government said Friday.
That's lower than the 4.2% clip the economy grew during the second quarter, but it's still quite strong. It was the sixth-consecutive quarter with growth above 2%.
The growth was in-line with economists' forecasts.
