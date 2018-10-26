Suspicious package intended for Cory Booker found in Florida

A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, was discovered in Florida Thursday night, multiple law enforcement officials told CNN.
Also, the New York Police Department said it was investigating a suspicious package found in midtown Manhattan.
It was not immediately clear if the packages were related to others addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump that were discovered earlier this week.
