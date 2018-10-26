Clear

Suspicious package intended for Cory Booker found in Florida

A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, was discovered in Florida Thursday night, ...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 8:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, was discovered in Florida Thursday night, multiple law enforcement officials told CNN.

Also, the New York Police Department said it was investigating a suspicious package found in midtown Manhattan.

Bomb threats

Continents and regions

Cory Booker

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Florida

North America

Political Figures - US

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

It was not immediately clear if the packages were related to others addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump that were discovered earlier this week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events