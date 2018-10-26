Clear

URGENT - Suspicious package intended for Cory Booker found in Florida

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 8:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, was discovered in Florida Thursday night, multiple law enforcement officials told CNN. Also, the New York Police Department said it was investigating a suspicious package found in midtown Manhattan.

