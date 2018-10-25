Biden to campaign in Iowa as 2020 decision looms

Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Iowa on Tuesday to campaign for Democratic congressional candidate Abby Finkenauer and gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell.

Aides to Biden had previously said he would likely steer clear of Iowa before the midterm elections to avoid drawing attention away from the candidates to his political future. His visit to the first-in-the-nation caucus state will likely do just that.

Biden is considering a 2020 presidential run, a decision he has said will come after the midterms.

He will campaign with Finkenauer, who is running against incumbent GOP Rep. Rod Blum in Iowa's 1st Congressional District, Hubbell and state Sen. Rita Hart in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday evening. The location for the event is to be determined.

Biden endorsed Finkenauer, who was a volunteer coordinator for his 2008 presidential campaign, this summer.

"I've had the chance to know Abby for the past 11 years, way back from the days she was organizing volunteers in Iowa in 2007," Biden said in his statement endorsing her earlier this year. "During her time as a State Representative the last 4 years, she has stood up with courage and passion for working families across the state and I can't wait to see her work for a better tomorrow for our country."