There are more LGBTQ characters on broadcast TV than ever

GLAAD's annual report on the state of LGBTQ representation on TV shows there's a lot to be glad about in 2018.

The advocacy group's "Where We Are on TV" report, released Thursday, indicates a record-high percentage of LGBTQ characters on broadcast TV. And for the first time, the study found the number of regular or recurring LGBTQ characters of color on broadcast TV is greater than the number of white LGBTQ characters.

"With anti-LGBTQ policies being debated here and abroad, the stories and characters on television are more critical than ever before to build understanding and acceptance of LGBTQ people," Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO, said in a release.

GLAAD's study represents its analysis of LGBTQ characters seen on scripted television series across broadcast, cable, and streaming services Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

This year, LGBTQ characters represented 8.8% of all series regulars on broadcast TV, up from 6.4% last year.

This is the highest percentage seen since the organization started tracking the data 14 years ago, the group said.

Among networks, GLAAD found Netflix has the most LGBTQ characters, and noted FX as "the most LGBTQ-inclusive cable network." That's thanks in part, of course, to its series "Pose," which featured the most transgender series regulars ever seen on a scripted US series.

"This is all part of a welcome increase in television telling groundbreaking stories featuring characters whose identities have long been left off screen," Megan Townsend, director of entertainment research and analysis at GLAAD, said in a statement.

The organization says it hopes to see LGBTQ characters make up at least 10% of all broadcast series regulars on primetime scripted series by 2020.