The son of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left Saudi Arabia, a source close to the family told CNN. Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi is a dual US-Saudi citizen and had been unable to leave Saudi Arabia after his passport was restricted by the kingdom some months ago.
Salah Khashoggi is the eldest son of Jamal Khashoggi.
On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his father King Salman were pictured shaking hands with Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- Jamal Khashoggi's son has left Saudi Arabia
- How Saudi Arabia's media is covering the Jamal Khashoggi disappearance
- Saudis confirm death of Jamal Khashoggi
- Saudis discussed plan to lure Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, US intercepts show
- Saudi Arabia's full statement on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
- This Donald Trump answer on Saudi Arabia and Jamal Khashoggi is a wow
- Jamal Khashoggi died in fistfight at Istanbul consulate, Saudi Arabia claims
- Jamal Khashoggi's editor speaks out
- Jamal Khashoggi: Trump 'concerned' about missing journalist; Saudis deny involvement
- Saudi Arabia Fast Facts
Scroll for more content...