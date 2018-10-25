Jamal Khashoggi's son has left Saudi Arabia

The son of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left Saudi Arabia, a source close to the family told CNN. Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi is a dual US-Saudi citizen and had been unable to leave Saudi Arabia after his passport was restricted by the kingdom some months ago.

Salah Khashoggi is the eldest son of Jamal Khashoggi.

On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his father King Salman were pictured shaking hands with Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi.

