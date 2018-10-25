Clear

Jamal Khashoggi's son has left Saudi Arabia

The son of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left Saudi Arabia, a source close to the family told CNN....

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 10:37 AM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 10:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The son of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left Saudi Arabia, a source close to the family told CNN. Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi is a dual US-Saudi citizen and had been unable to leave Saudi Arabia after his passport was restricted by the kingdom some months ago.

Salah Khashoggi is the eldest son of Jamal Khashoggi.

On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his father King Salman were pictured shaking hands with Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events