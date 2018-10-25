The rapid rise of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin helped make AMD a darling of Wall Street. But cryptocurrencies have lost their luster and the company with the hottest stock is now feeling the pinch.
AMD stock plunged 20% in premarket trading after the chip maker announced third quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. It warned of a weaker outlook.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc
Banking, finance and investments
Business, economy and trade
Companies
Company activities and management
Company earnings
Financial markets and investing
Financial performance and reports
Financial results
Wall Street
Business and industry sectors
Computer science and information technology
Digital currencies
Economy and economic indicators
Money, banknotes and coins
Technology
Securities trading
Stock markets
The company said that slowing sales were "caused by the decline in blockchain-related demand" for its graphics processors. The blockchain sector as a whole has been significantly cooling because of volatility in cryptocurrency markets.
AMD's (AMD) powerful graphic processors have been instrumental for running crypto's backend technology and its chips seemed preferable to the ones produced by rivals Intel and Nvidia.
Revenue from blockchain was "negligible" in third quarter compared to the same period in 2017, AMD's CFO Devinder Kumar said on an earnings call.
AMD expects revenue to fall below analyst's expectations next quarter, too, he said.
Nvidia (NVDA) shares were down nearly 10% in premarket trading and Intel (INTC) was down nearly 5%.
It wasn't all bad news at AMD. Its third quarter revenue jumped by 4% compared with a year ago to $1.65 billion, but fell below Wall Street expectations for $1.7 billion.
AMD has dropped 30% since it hit a 12-year-high in September. But it's stock is still up a whopping 121% for the year.
Related Content
- Crypto slowdown tanks AMD stock
- Crypto company's stock plunges on SEC probe
- Is crypto about to turn around?
- Zillow buys a mortgage lender and the stock tanks
- Global slowdown? India's economy is accelerating
- Crypto-artwork of a rose sells for $1 million
- New York attorney general wants 'transparency' from crypto exchanges
- Every investor should buy crypto, says digital currency index founder
- Xerox ditches Fujifilm; Trump's ZTE U-turn; Crypto trade
- Remember Overstock? It's basically a crypto company now