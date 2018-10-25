Clear
Cuomo: Trump celebrates violence toward media

CNN's Chris Cuomo discusses President Donald Trump's rhetoric after suspicious packages were sent to top political figures across the country and CNN.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 7:23 AM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 7:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump returned on Thursday to blaming the media for much of the "anger" in society, a day after CNN and Democrats were the targets of explosive devices.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump tweeted. "It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description."

"Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!" he continued.

Although the President has often derided the media as "fake news," even labeling reporters the "enemy of the people," Thursday's tweet is especially jarring coming the day after potential attacks on a major media outlet and political figures who have criticized him.

