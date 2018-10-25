Super Typhoon Yutu brings devastation to the Northern Mariana Islands

Super Typhoon Yutu slammed into the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands Wednesday night, destroying homes and cutting power, as it tracks northwest toward the Philippines and Taiwan.

Within 24 hours, the storm strengthened into the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 280 kph (174 mph).

It's reportedly the strongest storm to ever hit the remote island communities of Saipan and Tinian, the largest of the Mariana Islands, home to about 55,000 people.

"Tinian has been devastated by Typhoon Yutu," the Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguigan said in a video posted to Facebook. "Many homes have been destroyed, our critical infrastructure has been compromised. We currently have no power and water at this time."

Several areas of the island, which has a population of about 3,500, are inaccessible, and authorities are yet to complete a preliminary assessment of the damage. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear debris from roads so first responders can reach people cut off by the storm.

"Tinian has been destroyed by Typhoon Yutu, but our spirits have not," the mayor's office said.

Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands authorities issued a weather warning late Wednesday, saying storm surges of up to 20 feet or higher were expected in Saipan and Tinian. Residents were cautioned that the possibles storm surges "pose life-threatening risk for those living along the coast."

As of 9 a.m. local time, the storm had passed over the islands but Saipan and Tinian will continue to experience damaging winds into the evening, authorities said in an updated briefing Thursday.

"We just went though one of the worst storms I've seen in all my experience in emergency management," Homeland Security and Emergency Management Special Assistant Gerald J. Deleon Guerrero said in a statement.

Super Typhoon Yutu is forecast to retain its intensity over the next 24 hours, before weakening slightly. Despite weakening, the storm will remain an incredibly strong super typhoon throughout the weekend as it tracks toward the Philippines and Taiwan.

It's currently about 175 kilometers (108 miles) west of the Mariana Islands, moving northwest through the Philippine Sea at 20 kph (12 mph).