Sign of good luck? A rainbow shines over World Series game

For the second night in a row, a rainbow shone in the sky over Fenway Park in Boston ahead of the World Seri...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 9:28 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 9:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For the second night in a row, a rainbow shone in the sky over Fenway Park in Boston ahead of the World Series game.

Some Red Sox fans are linking this natural phenomenon to good luck for their team. On Tuesday, Boston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 in game 1 of the series.

On Wednesday, before the start of game 2, another rainbow peaked out from the clouds over the stadium.

"This is the best sign of all," posted Steve Burton, reporter for CNN affiliate WBZ.

The colorful phenomenon leaves Red Sox fans reminiscing about the 2013 World Series their team won over the St. Louis Cardinals. That year in game 1, a rainbow also appeared over the ballpark, according to CNN affiliate WCVB.

What is at the end of the rainbow?

Move over pot of gold, Sox fans hope this one leads to the World Series trophy.

"There's some serious treasure at the end of this rainbow," tweeted the MLB.

Time will tell if this is the Red Sox's lucky charm this year.

