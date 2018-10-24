Clear

New York Times: China, Russia listening to Trump's cell phone calls

President Donald Trump continues to make calls via cell phone despite intelligence that China and Russia lis...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump continues to make calls via cell phone despite intelligence that China and Russia listen in, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The Times report, citing current and former officials, said Chinese spies have listened to Trump's iPhone calls and that the President's aides had told him Russian spies were listening regularly.

Asia

Business figures

China

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

East Asia

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Steve Wynn

US federal government

White House

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Consumer electronics

Consumer products

Electronics

Mobile and cellular telephones

Mobile technology

New York Times Co

Technology

Trump's cell phone use has been noted throughout his tenure, and security experts have raised concerns in the past. CNN noted in April that after John Kelly became chief of staff, Trump made more calls through the White House switchboard, but by the time of the April report, the President had begun to make more calls through his cell.

The New York Times report said the officials raising an alarm about Trump's refusal to stop making unsecured calls were doing so out of frustration.

Those officials told the Times that China was seeking to use its findings on Trump to help the country in its trade dispute with the US and that the Chinese had noted Trump's conversations with Stephen Schwarzman, head of The Blackstone Group, and Steve Wynn, a Las Vegas figure who established major investments in Macau, a gambling hub in China. Wynn stepped down as finance chair for the Republican National Committee last January following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

China, in turn, has begun using its own businessmen to try to influence people friendly with those Trump talks to, according to the New York Times report, hopes the information will make it to the President.

An attorney for Wynn told the Times that Wynn was retired and declined to comment, and a spokeswoman for Blackstone said Schwarzman "has been happy to serve as an intermediary on certain critical matters between the two countries at the request of both heads of state."

As the report noted, Trump indicated to the Wall Street Journal this week that he had discretion about information transmitted through his phone.

"I actually said don't give it to me on the phone," Trump said of information on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. "I don't want it on the phone. As good as these phones are supposed to be."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events