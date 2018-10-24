Clear

US military plane accidentally drops Humvee 7 miles from base

A US military C-17 transport plane accidentally dropped a Humvee vehicle into a wooded rural area outside of...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 6:38 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US military C-17 transport plane accidentally dropped a Humvee vehicle into a wooded rural area outside of Fort Bragg, North Carolina Wednesday during testing, landing more than seven miles north of the intended drop zone.

"The vehicle was prematurely dropped from an Air Force C-17 about 1 pm," Lt. Col. Mike Burns told CNN.

Armed forces

Communities and neighborhoods

Military

Rural communities

Society

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Military aircraft

"The key thing here is that there were no injuries or no significant property damage," he said, adding that "the only damage was to several trees."

The Humvee's parachute did open as intended and "the incident is under review," Burns added, noting that damage was limited to only a few trees.

The C-17 flew out of Charleston Air Force Base, according to the Air Force.

Burns told CNN that the Army routinely tests new equipment and procedures to support the aerial delivery and transportation of military equipment.

The C-17 "is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force," according to the Air Force. It is used to transport troops and all types of cargo while performing tactical airlift and airdrop missions. The aircraft can also transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations, according to the service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events