White nationalist Robert Rundo arrested in Los Angeles

Three neo-Nazi suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with attacks at rallies, including the ...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 4:58 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 4:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three neo-Nazi suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with attacks at rallies, including the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, Unite the Right rally.

The FBI said Robert Paul Rundo, the leader of the neo-Nazi group Rise Above Movement, is in federal custody facing civil unrest charges. He is accused of inciting violence at the 2017 Charlottesville riots, and at 2017 political rallies in Huntington Beach, Berkley and San Bernardino, California.

Rundo fled the country to Central America after being indicted in connection with the deadly white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said. He was arrested Sunday.

Rundo was one of four members of the Southern California based neo-Nazi group who have been charged by the FBI this year in connection with the riots that ended in the death of protester Heather Heyer. Robert Boman and Tyler Laube, who authorities said are members of the same group, were arrested Tuesday, the FBI said. One suspect, Aaron Eason, is still a fugitive.

The four men are accused of using interstate facilities and foreign commerce with the intent to "incite, organize, encourage, participate in or carry on riots or to commit acts of violence in furtherance of a riot...," according to the federal criminal complaint.

