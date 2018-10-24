Multiple people have been shot at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, according to local media reports.
One person is in custody following the incident, according to the Jeffersontown police dispatcher. She declined Wednesday to provide other information, adding that officers remain on scene.
Companies
Continents and regions
Kentucky
Kroger Company
North America
Southeastern United States
The Americas
United States
Jeffersontown is about 13 miles southeast of Louisville.
Related Content
- Multiple people shot at Kroger in Kentucky
- Multiple people shot at Atlanta grocery store
- Police: Multiple people shot outside restaurant
- Multiple people shot at apartment complex
- Kroger's next battleground: China
- Reports: Multiple people shot at Plant City business
- URGENT - Multiple people shot outside restaurant in Toronto, police say
- Here's why people want Kroger to partner with Alibaba
- Storms kill four people in Kentucky, Arkansas
- Tornado, flooding leads to multiple deaths in Kentucky
Scroll for more content...