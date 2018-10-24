Clear
Pope Francis fires bishop of Memphis

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pope Francis has removed Bishop Martin Holley of Memphis, Tennessee, the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville will run the diocese in Holley's absence, the Vatican said.

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholics and catholicism

Christianity

Continents and regions

Memphis

Misc people

North America

Papacy and the Pope

Pope Francis

Religious groups

Religious leaders and clergy

Society

Southeastern United States

Tennessee

The Americas

United States

A spokesperson for Holley said he will issue a comment later on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

