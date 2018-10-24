URGENT - Secret Services intercepts 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton

Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Secret Service intercepts 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton Full Story

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 9:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The United States Secret Service intercepted two "suspicious packages" addressed to former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton earlier this week, the agency said Wednesday. Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages or were at risk of receiving them, the Secret Service said. They were discovered during "routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the agency said in a statement.

