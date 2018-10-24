Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Secret Service intercepts 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton Full Story

Jamie Lee Curtis discusses past opioid addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis is proud to be nearly 20 years sober but says it hasn't been easy.The actress, who c...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 9:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jamie Lee Curtis is proud to be nearly 20 years sober but says it hasn't been easy.

The actress, who currently stars in "Halloween," told People she first became addicted to pain killers in 1989 and hid it for ten years.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Jamie Lee Curtis

Pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs

"I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic," Curtis said. "I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one."

This is not the first time that Curtis has opened up about her addiction. In 2001, Curtis told CNN, "I don't know if any of us can really explain what addiction is exactly, because I think it changes with each individual. I think what we can talk about, is really that there's hope to recover from it."

Curtis, the daughter of actor Tony Curtis, who also battled substance abuse, said she hopes her sobriety influences future generations of her family.

"I'm breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family," she said in her interview with People. "Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment... bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything."

Curtis said she still attends recovery meetings and does her best to pay it forward.

"In recovery meetings, anyone who brings up opiates, the entire room will turn and look at me, because I'll be like, 'Oh here, talk to me. I'm the opiate girl.'"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events