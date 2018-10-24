The United States Secret Service intercepted two "suspicious packages" addressed to former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton earlier this week, the agency said Wednesday.
Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages or were at risk of receiving them, the Secret Service said. They were discovered during "routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the agency said in a statement.
Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Political Figures - US
2016 Presidential election
Elections (by type)
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Political candidates
Politics
US Federal elections
US Presidential elections
Government bodies and offices
Government organizations - US
US Department of Homeland Security
US federal departments and agencies
US federal government
US Secret Service
The package intended for Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, on Wednesday morning, and the one intended for Clinton was addressed to her in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday.
The FBI said the package intended for Clinton was found in the vicinity of her residence in Chappaqua, New York, but offered no additional comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Representatives for the Clintons referred press inquiries to the Secret Service, and a spokeswoman for Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this week, a suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and major Democratic donor George Soros was discovered and rendered safe. Authorities are investigating whether there are any connections between the three packages.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- Secret Service intercepts 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton
- URGENT - Secret Services intercepts 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton
- Suspicious packages sent to Clintons, Obamas
- Secret Service Fast Facts
- Fire on Clinton property was in Secret Service facility
- Suspicious package evacuates residents of Georgia State dormitory
- Arrest made over suspicious packages sent to military facilities
- Suspicious package with parachute found at Phoenix business
- Russian jet intercepts US Navy plane
- Gallup: Obama, Hillary Clinton remain most admired