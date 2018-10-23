Clear

Sen. Jeff Flake: 'I don't know if I believed' Kavanaugh or Ford

Sen. Jeff Flake said Tuesday that he's still not sure if he believes Christine Blasey Ford's accusation of s...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 6:40 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 6:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Jeff Flake said Tuesday that he's still not sure if he believes Christine Blasey Ford's accusation of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh -- and he's not sure he believes Kavanaugh's denials either.

"If the mere allegation with no corroboration is sufficient to disqualify someone, we've entered a new phase that we probably don't want to enter," the Arizona Republican said Tuesday on ABC's "The View."

Brett Kavanaugh

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Jeff Flake

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US federal court system

US federal government

US Senate

US Supreme Court

Christine Blasey Ford

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Misc people

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

"So you didn't believe her?" asked "The View's" Sunny Hostin, referring to Ford, a California professor who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh vehemently denied the claim.

"No, I don't know. I don't know," Flake said. "I don't know if I believed him either."

Flake eventually voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

On September 27, Ford and Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Flake is a member.

"She was very compelling," Flake said. "He was very persuasive. I don't know. I don't know. I wish I had the certitude that some of my colleagues expressed."

"But I said on the (Senate) floor before that hearing we're likely to leave the hearing with as much doubt as certainty," Flake continued, "and that's, that's how I felt afterwards."

After the hearing, Flake called for a delay in the confirmation process and for the FBI to conduct a supplemental background investigation. The weeklong investigation was narrowly focused, top officials said, with sources telling CNN the White House controlled the scope of the probe.

On Tuesday, Flake said he would've liked "a broader investigation that started sooner" but that "it was thorough," and he added, "I wish that the country could have read that report."

On October 6, the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh to the nation's highest court.

Flake defended Kavanugh's "stellar" judicial record during Tuesday's appearance and said the nominee "was a model of decorum and decency, and I think that should count for something."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events