Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump signs bipartisan water infrastructure spending law

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping law Tuesday which authorizes water resource projects and policies n...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 4:19 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 4:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping law Tuesday which authorizes water resource projects and policies nationwide to be administered by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The bipartisan measure passed the Senate earlier this month with a nearly unanimous vote -- 99-1.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

Energy and utilities

Government and public administration

Legislation

Political Figures - US

Politics

Utilities industry

Water and wastewater management

Continents and regions

Dams and locks

Environment and natural resources

Environmental regulation and policy

Government budgets

Invasive species

Lakes and waterways

Midwestern United States

Minnesota

Natural resources management

North America

Public finance

State budgets

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

United States

Water resources management

Agriculture

Agriculture irrigation

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

US Congress

US federal government

US House of Representatives

US Senate

Water quality

White House

The America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 will, among other provisions, authorize federal funding for water infrastructure projects, expand the country's water storage capabilities, upgrade wastewater, drinking and irrigation systems, as well as authorize or reauthorize water infrastructure projects and programs.

The act will also deauthorize $4 billion in water resources development projects that Congress deems are no longer viable for construction due to a lack of local support, a lack of resources or when they deem that the project is no longer relevant or feasible. It's a provision supporters of the bill have emphasized as a decrease the federal deficit, which rose 17% in fiscal year 2018.

Infrastructure has long been a priority for the President, and the White House unveiled its long-awaited infrastructure plan in February.

The 53-page document lays out Trump's vision: To turn $200 billion in federal money into $1.5 trillion for fixing America's infrastructure by leveraging local and state tax dollars and private investment.

The White House said the plan will create $1.5 trillion for repairing and upgrading America's infrastructure.

Only $200 billion of that, however, would come from direct federal spending. The rest is supposed to come from state and local governments, which are expected to match any federal allocation by at least a 4-to-1 ratio. States have gradually assumed more of the responsibility for funding infrastructure in recent years, and the White House says it wants to accelerate that trend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events