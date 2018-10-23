Six children have died as a result of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, New Jersey. Twelve additional pediatric residents at the Center have been infected, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Health.
The Wanaque facility has been "instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends and they are in full compliance," according to the health department. The timing of the infections and illnesses is not clear.
Children
Continents and regions
Demographic groups
Diseases and disorders
Epidemics and outbreaks
Families and children
Family members and relatives
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
Health and medical
Health departments
Infectious diseases
Life forms
Microscopic life
New Jersey
North America
Northeastern United States
Population and demographics
Public health
Society
The Americas
United States
Viruses
New Jersey Health Department said it's "an ongoing outbreak investigation" and workers were at the facility Tuesday. A team at the facility on Sunday found minor handwashing deficiencies.
Adenoviruses can cause mild to severe illness, though serious illness is less common. People with weakened immune systems or existing respiratory or cardiac disease are at higher risk of developing severe illness from an adenovirus infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This outbreak, caused by adenovirus type 7, "is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe," according to the health department statement.
Related Content
- 6 children dead, 12 ill in virus outbreak at New Jersey facility
- 10 confirmed dead from Nipah virus outbreak in India, including nurse treating patients
- Multi-state illnesses linked to mysterious E.coli outbreak
- More illnesses reported as salmonella outbreak traced to eggs grows
- 33 reported dead in Congo Ebola outbreak
- 33 children hospitalized after falling ill at summer camp
- West Nile Virus Fast Facts
- 2 Ebola patients escape from treatment facility in Congo, raising fears virus could spread
- More illnesses reported in E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
- Five deaths, 197 illnesses in ongoing E. coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce