Clear

Mariah Carey headed to 'The Voice'

Mariah Carey is h...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 12:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mariah Carey is headed back to TV, and this time it's as an adviser on season 15 of NBC's "The Voice."

Carey made the announcement on her Instagram account Tuesday.

Celebrities

Mariah Carey

She released a promotional photo of herself from the show with the caption, "It's a MOMENT. I'm advising for the @NBCTheVoice Knockouts starting Monday 8/7c."

Carey will be an adviser on Jennifer Hudson's team during this season's knockout rounds.

"The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away," Carey said after the news was revealed on NBC's "Today" show. "It's like a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent."

Carey will mentor the 32 remaining contestants from coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Hudson and Blake Shelton. Previous advisers include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

Carey's upcoming gig comes five years after she was a judge on "American Idol."

You can see Carey, starting at 8 p.m. ET Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events