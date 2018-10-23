A US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber safely landed at Colorado Springs Airport Tuesday morning after suffering an in-flight emergency, a spokesperson with the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base confirmed to CNN.
The $1.2 billion aircraft was en route to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Two pilots were on board and both aviators were unharmed, and the exact cause of the in-flight emergency is under investigation, according to the Air Force.
Air transportation
Aircraft
Armed forces
Aviation and aerospace industry
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government organizations - US
Military
Military aircraft
Transportation and warehousing
US Air Force
US Department of Defense
US federal departments and agencies
US federal government
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Air transportation safety
Aircraft accidents
Safety issues and practices
Travel and tourism
Travel safety and security
"Our aviators are extremely skilled; they're trained to handle a wide variety of in-flight emergencies in one of the world's most advanced aircraft and they perfectly demonstrated that today," said Brig. Gen. John J. Nichols, 509th Bomb Wing Commander.
The incident was first reported by KOAA News, a CNN affiliate.
The aircraft is based at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and is assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing.
B-2 bombers are manned by a two-person crew and are capable of delivering a 40,000-pound payload, including nuclear bombs, according to the US Air Force, which maintains 20 aircraft in its fleet of stealth bombers.
According to the B-2's primary contractor Northrop Grumman, the B-2 can fly 6,000 nautical miles before it needs to be refueled.
Related Content
- US stealth bomber forced to make emergency landing
- Allegiant flight makes emergency landing
- Helicopter makes emergency water landing
- US stealth fighters intercept Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska
- Plane takes an emergency landing
- Southwest plane makes emergency landing after reported engine fire
- Airborne Aviation helicopter makes emergency landing on Kauai
- US adds platform for stealth jets to Pacific
- F-35 stealth fighter jets get first taste of combat
- Plane carrying Post Malone safely makes emergency landing after blowing tires on takeoff