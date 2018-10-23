US stealth bomber forced to make emergency landing

A US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber safely landed at Colorado Springs Airport Tuesday morning after suffering an in-flight emergency, a spokesperson with the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base confirmed to CNN.

The $1.2 billion aircraft was en route to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Two pilots were on board and both aviators were unharmed, and the exact cause of the in-flight emergency is under investigation, according to the Air Force.

"Our aviators are extremely skilled; they're trained to handle a wide variety of in-flight emergencies in one of the world's most advanced aircraft and they perfectly demonstrated that today," said Brig. Gen. John J. Nichols, 509th Bomb Wing Commander.

The incident was first reported by KOAA News, a CNN affiliate.

The aircraft is based at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and is assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing.

B-2 bombers are manned by a two-person crew and are capable of delivering a 40,000-pound payload, including nuclear bombs, according to the US Air Force, which maintains 20 aircraft in its fleet of stealth bombers.

According to the B-2's primary contractor Northrop Grumman, the B-2 can fly 6,000 nautical miles before it needs to be refueled.